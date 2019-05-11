Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel Happy With Ferrari Upgrades But “Still Not Where We Want To Be”

by Craig Venn
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Sebastian Vettel says he finished qualifying for the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix with mixed feelings after finishing third for Scuderia Ferrari.

Vettel’s Q3 lap time of 1:16.272 was good enough to head the second row of the grid but left the German 0.866-seconds adrift of pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas.

Despite the deficit, Vettel remains positive regarding Ferrari’s upgraded package, saying the improved balance bodes well for the their race.

“We are happy but we’re not happy,” said Vettel. “By that, I mean that the car is well balanced and I think the updates we have brought have helped with the driveability of the car.

“However, it’s obvious that we are still not where we want to be, because we are very quick down the straights, but we are losing too much time through the slower corners.

“The result of all that is that we are not in front and so we have to continue to work hard. Nevertheless, I think that having a well balanced car means we can have a good race, so I’m ready to give it my all tomorrow.”

