Sebring Retained for 2019/20 WEC Season

It has been confirmed that the 2020 1,000 Miles of Sebring will go ahead and recur the Super Sebring race weekend.

There was some doubt that the race would return to the FIA World Endurance Championship after there was an unexpected delay in the announcement of the race. Gerard Neveu stated at the 2019 rendition of the event that the teams and WEC series were happy with their participation in the 12 Hours of Sebring weekend and would like to come back in 2020.

He finished by saying he expected the confirmation of the return of WEC to Sebring to come a few days after the end of the weekend, however it took the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship organisers just under two months to come to their decision.

On the announcement, IMSA President Scott Atherton told Motorsport.com “The 2019 Super Sebring weekend exceeded expectations by every measure, and we look forward to working with the World Endurance Championship and Sebring Raceway staffs to enhance the experience in 2020 for everyone involved.”

“The Sebring event this year was greatly enjoyed by competitors and fans alike,” Neveu added. “And it’s a real pleasure to come together again with our partners at IMSA and Sebring Raceway to put on an even better show for 2020.”

With this announcement, the full 2019/20 WEC calendar has now been confirmed:

1st September, 2019 – 4 Hours of Silverstone

6th October, 2019 – 6 Hours of Fuji

17th November, 2019 – 4 Hours of Shanghai

14th December, 2019 – 8 Hours of Bahrain

1st February, 2020 – 6 Hours of Interlagos

20th March, 2020 – 1,000 Miles (8 Hours) of Sebring

3rd May, 2020 – 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

13/14th June, 2020 – 24 Hours of Le Mans