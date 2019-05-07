Six champions – One Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

The 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup will feature no fewer that five reigning Pro class champions from Carrera Cup competitions around the world along with reigning Supercup champion Michael Ammermüller.

#1 Michael Ammermüller – BWT Lechner Racing

While he missed out on the Carrera Cup Deutschland title to team-mate Thomas Preining in 2018, Michael Ammermüller did manage to get the better of him and Nick Yelloly in the Porsche Supercup.

The two-time Supercup champion is back once again in a bid to become only the third driver to secure a third title back-to-back after Patrick Huisman, who took four titles in four years, and René Rast who took three titles from 2010-2012.

Ammermüller is also in the hunt for the national title once again with the Lechner squad who had their first race weekend of the year at Hockenheim last weekend.

#4 Tio Ellinas – Momo Megatron Lechner Racing

Moving up from Porsche Carrera Cup GB will be a familiar name for regular readers, Tio Ellinas secured the title in 2018 at the final race weekend of the series with two podium finishes, snatching the championship from Dino Zamparelli.

Ellinas will be racing for the Momo Megatron Lechner Racing team and with some experience of the circuits on the Grand Prix schedule from his time in GP2 and GP3 will be looking to hit the ground running.

#7 Jaxon Evans – Momo Megatron Lechner Racing

Porsche Junior Jaxon Evans joins the grid with the FACH AUTO TECH team as the reigning champion of the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

2018 was a fantastic year for the New Zealander who took the title before winning the Porsche Junior shootout, while 2019 will be hard to top that, he is likely to be a frontrunner in the series.

Like Ammermüller, Evans is also running a Carrera Cup Deutschland campaign and already made an impressive start to his year finishing on the podium at Hockenheim.

#8 Al Faisal Al Zubair – Lechner Racing Middle East

Double Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East champion Al Faisal Al Zubair is the newest champion on the grid having wrapped up the title in March.

The Omani driver enters his third season in Supercup as he looks to improve on his midfield performances of 2018, with the backing of the Lechner Racing squad, Al Zubair is likely to be knocking on the door of the top ten throughout the year.

#11 Gianmarco Quaresmini – Dinamic Motorsport

Gianmarco Quaresmini has already got most of a season in the series under his belt having joined the 2018 championship from the second round onwards.

The young Italian will be hoping to make progress after securing the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia championship in 2018 with the Dinamic Motorsport squad who he will be racing with in Supercup for 2019.

#22 Ayhancan Güven – martinet by ALMERAS

For 2018 Ayhancan Güven experienced an impressive season as he took both the Porsche Carrera Cup France and the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Benelux titles.

Alongside his Carrera Cup successes the Turkish driver claimed victory in the FIA GT Nations Cup.

Güven will make his Supercup debut this year with the martinet by ALMERAS team.