“Some Things Were Good, Some Not So” For Haas In Barcelona Test – Kevin Magnussen

by Craig Venn
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Fresh off the back of his seventh place in the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix, Kevin Magnussen rounded off the Haas F1 Team‘s in-season test at Barcelona with the seventh fastest lap-time having “gathered a lot of data.”

Magnussen’s lap-time of 1:18.101 was 2.3seconds slower than the fastest of the day but the Dane insists the team were “not chasing a lap-time.”.

“I was happy to get a lot of laps on a test like this straight after a race weekend,” said Magnussen. “It’s really useful to be able to evaluate everything back-to-back.

“We’ve tried some interesting stuff and gathered a lot of data to go through. We’re not chasing a lap-time, we’re giving specific feedback, gathering data.

Haas have struggled in the opening five races of 2019 to fully understand their VF-19, particular where tyres are concerned. Magnussen suggests the two day test has been useful for the team who look to head the mid-field this season.

“Some things were good, some not so, but it’s testing, so we’re trying stuff that’s not necessarily going to make you faster – you’re just getting information to help you make progress.

“Overall though, it’s been a productive test day. I’m happy.”

Formula 1 Writer for TheCheckeredFlag.

