Spanish GP “Not An Easy Weekend” For Antonio Giovinazzi

Antonio Giovinazzi says “the pace just was not there” for Alfa Romeo Racing in the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix as the Italian finished a disappointing sixteenth.

Giovinazzi started the race eighteenth and was first to pit to swap his Soft Pirelli tyres for the longevity of the Hard compound on lap six. The Italian failed to make much progress and joined the majority of the field in pitting again late in the race but would benefit only from the retirements of Lando Norris and Lance Stroll.

“Not an easy weekend for us,” said Giovinazzi. “We started the race from P18 and went with a bit of different strategy to try and gain some positions, in the end it didn’t work because the pace just was not there.

“We need to work hard to have a better package in Monaco and achieve a better result. The midfield battle is tight and we have shown in the past we can be in this fight.”

While his team-mate Kimi Räikkönen has been at the head of that mid-field fight for much of 2019, Giovinazzi has yet to score points in 2019 and sits eighteenth in the drivers’ standings.