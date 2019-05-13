Spanish Grand Prix “A Weekend To Forget” For Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez has declared the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix “a weekend to forget” following his fifteenth place finish in Barcelona.

Pérez and the SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team struggled for pace throughout the Spanish GP weekend, with the Mexican qualifying fifteenth, two places ahead of his team-mate Lance Stroll.

A relatively quiet race saw Pérez fail to make progress and fail to score points since the opening race of the season in Australia. The Mexican says he’s looking to “put this one behind us” as he focuses on the coming in-season test.

“It was a tough weekend, all in all,” said Pérez. “Considering where we qualified it was always going to be a difficult race because overtaking is tricky here and we have struggled for pace.

“It’s a weekend to forget – but we are staying here for some testing next week, so hopefully we can analyse what we can do better for the coming races.

“Right now, I’m just looking forward to Monaco and a chance to put this one behind us.”

Despite not scoring points in Spain, Pérez sits eighth in the drivers’ standings on thirteen points, just one point behind Kevin Magnussen‘s best-of-the-rest seventh.