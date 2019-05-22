Stroll Feeling Upbeat Heading into Monaco: “It’s one of the biggest challenges of the year”

Lance Stroll says he and his Racing Point F1 Team will try to treat this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix as they would any other weekend, but he admits that the unique challenge at Monte Carlo, coupled with the history and ‘buzz’ makes this difficult to achieve.

Stroll, who has twice finished inside the points in his first five races with Racing Point, says driving around the Monaco track is amongst the biggest challenges drivers face all season long, and he knows even the smallest mistakes can have big consequences with the walls as close to the racing line as they are.

“Monaco is always a huge weekend,” said Stroll. “When you think of Formula 1, you also think of Monaco because it’s just such a special event.

“There’s so much history and the buzz around the town creates an amazing atmosphere. We try to treat it like any other race weekend, but everything is a bit different in Monaco – the garages, the schedule, the logistics.

“As a driving experience it’s one of the biggest challenges of the year. There’s no room for mistakes because the walls are so close. The track improves each session and you need to build up your speed all the way to qualifying.

“It is definitely the most important qualifying session of the year because overtaking is really difficult on Sunday.”

Despite struggling for performance during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, Stroll remains confident that Racing Point will show its true potential in the upcoming races, with twenty-year-old particularly keen to see how they perform this weekend in the principality.

“I’m feeling pretty upbeat ahead of Monaco,” admitted the Canadian. “Even though we didn’t get the result we wanted in Spain, the work we did across the weekend and during the test was useful.

“We learned a lot about the car, about the new updates, and where we can find performance. It will be interesting to see how we perform in Monaco because it’s a unique track, but I feel positive about the next few races because I think they will give us an opportunity to show our true potential.”