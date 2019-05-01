Stroll: “We are going to have to keep pushing”

Lance Stroll has stated that SportPesa Racing Point will have to “keep pushing” following their double points finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Racing Point has begun the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship firmly entrenched in the midfield battle that rages on for the coveted fourth position in the Constructors standings.

However, following a strong double points finish in Baku the Canadian outfit are now up to fifth in the standings just behind McLaren F1 Team.

Stroll, who impressively came home in ninth following a dismal qualifying in which he failed to make it out of the first segment, stated that “I am really happy with where we are right now, fighting for points at every race but there’s no doubt that it’s very tight in the midfield and we are going to have to keep pushing.”

The Canadian – who claimed his one and only podium to date at this circuit three years ago – stated that the points were more rewarding due to the challenging nature of the infamous Baku streets.

“It feels good to be back in the points because it was a very challenging race from start to finish.” said Stroll. “This is a track that has no margin for error, keeping concentration was a key factor and that is what we did today.”

“It was fun; we overtook cars on track and brought the car home in P9. We were fortunate with the contact between Kvyat and Ricciardo because we picked up a couple of places there, then we overtook a few more cars on track.” Stroll continued.

Stroll also had time to praise the Racing Point package. The Canadian declared, “The car felt good throughout the race.”