TF Sport Confirm Am WEC Entry Intentions for 2019/20

TF Sport have confirmed they have applied for an entry in the FIA World Endurance Championship‘s 2019/20 season.

The SuperSeason was the first season in the WEC for the Aston Martin-running team, following successes in the Michelin Le Mans Cup and European Le Mans Series. The 2018/19 season has see the single entry car take podiums, almost scoring their maiden victory.

The team are looking forward to securing more success in WEC next season, as well as rounding off the SuperSeason with a strong result at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in three weeks time.

Tom Ferrier, TF Sport Director, said on the announcement: “It has always been our intention to continue in the FIA World Endurance Championship and we have worked hard behind the scenes to ensure that we remain at the highest level of GT racing.

“We have high hopes that our entry will be accepted and that we can return to Silverstone in the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE.”

The confirmation of the team’s Am entry and driver line up for next season are yet to be announced.