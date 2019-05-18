Turvey, Sette Câmara Reflect on Positive Test for McLaren in Spain

The McLaren F1 Team gave two of its test and development drivers the opportunity to drive their MCL34 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during day two of the post-Spanish Grand Prix test, with Oliver Turvey and Sérgio Sette Câmara completing seventy-one laps between them on Wednesday.

Turvey, a long-time developmental driver for the Woking-based outfit, completed more laps on the day with fifty-two, with his best time of 1:20.712 more than eight-tenths of a second better off than the Brazilian’s best effort.

The Briton, racing in FIA Formula E with the NIO Formula E Team, was using his time in the car to further benefit and correlate the work he does behind the scenes at Woking with the simulator, with the data useful to further develop the MCL34 across the remainder of the season.

“It was great to be back in the car for my first run this year,” said Turvey. “With all the simulator work I’ve been doing with the team, it’s great to get a feeling for the actual car and give some feedback to the race engineers at the track.

“It’s also helpful for correlation with the simulator, which we can work on when I get back to the factory. This test has been useful for the rest of the season as we continue to develop the MCL34.”

For Sette Câmara, it was the FIA Formula 2 racer’s first test with the team having joined them ahead of the 2019 season. However, his session was curtailed early with a technical issue that restricted him to only nineteen laps, but he hopes he will have further opportunities to add to his experience in the future.

“Driving the McLaren Formula 1 car was an amazing opportunity for me today,” admitted Sette Câmara. “I was able to learn some new procedures, see how the car felt and do a few flying laps.

“It’s a shame we had to cut the day short, but from my side I learned a lot and I’m really happy to have had the chance to drive a car like that. Thank you to everyone at McLaren for the experience and I hope to be able to repeat it again in the future.”