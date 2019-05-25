Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas: “Felt Like I Had The Speed To Take Pole Today”

by Craig Edwards
Valtteri Bottas - Monaco Grand Prix
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Valtteri Bottas believes he did have the pace to secure pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix after finishing second fastest in qualifying.

The Mercedes AMG Motorsport driver was fastest after the first runs in the final part of qualifying but Bottas failed to improve on his lap time giving team-mate Lewis Hamilton the opportunity to snatch pole position.

“I definitely felt like I had the speed to take pole today.

“My first run in Q3 was quick, but I had two or three tenths in my pocket.”

Traffic is always an issue at the Circuit de Monaco and Bottas feels that traffic did effect his preparation for his final timed lap.

“I was stuck in traffic on my final out lap in Q3, so my tyres weren’t warm enough for the second run.

“As soon as I started the lap I could feel that they weren’t gripping and I saw during the lap on the screens that Lewis took pole.”

Bottas is aware how important pole position is at Monaco but still feels there is a chance in the race as he knows anything can happen on the streets of Monte-Carlo.

“For me personally that’s annoying, but for the team it’s another incredible result.

“We have a long race ahead of us and anything can happen tomorrow.

“The run into Turn 1 is very short in Monaco, so it’s tricky to make a difference there, but I will keep pushing and use every opportunity that might come up.” 

