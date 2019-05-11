Valtteri Bottas: “I Managed To Get Everything Together In Q3”

Valtteri Bottas is looking forward to a “hard and fair fight” at the Spanish Grand Prix after securing a third consecutive pole position.

The Finn broke the track record twice on his way to securing pole at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and said he was able to improve throughout the session.

“This feels really good.

“In every run in Qualifying I found room for improvement, little bits here and there, and I managed to get everything together in Q3 and had a very strong first lap.”

Bottas had spun into the gravel in Free Practice 3 earlier in the day but delivered when it mattered and heaped praise onto his Mercedes-AMG Motorsport team.

“I think the package we have brought to Barcelona is working very well and the car was very strong, especially in Sector 3.

“All the credit for that goes to the team, thank you to everyone back in Brackley and Brixworth.”

The points are handed out on a Sunday but Bottas is pleased with the Mercedes race pay and is expecting a big fight with team-mate Lewis Hamilton during the race.

“Our long run pace looked good on Friday, but a lot can happen on a Sunday.

“The start and Turn 1 will be particularly important.

“Tomorrow, Lewis and I both want to win, so I’m looking forward to a hard and fair fight.