“We’ve shown that the car is fast” – Romain Grosjean after First Point of 2019

Romain Grosjean was pleased with the way Haas F1 Team had “acted this weekend” in the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Frenchman scored his first point of the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship after finishing in tenth position. The former Lotus F1 Team driver qualified seventh and looked on course for six points instead of one before the safety car period in the final third of the race.

Grosjean was passed by his team-mate Kevin Magnussen (after the two banged wheels), Carlos Sainz Jr. (again after more wheel to wheel contact) and Daniil Kvyat after the restart, and had to fend off Alexander Albon in the final laps to keep hold of the final point.

The pace of his Haas car was compromised in the closing stages when on three occasions whilst defending for position he launched over the kerbs on the run-off area at Turn One before re-joining the track.

“Yes, it’s been a good weekend, we’ve had good pace,” Grosjean said. “Before the safety car we were running on our own, doing a good pace – I was happy that.

“The restart was a bit more complicated, it wasn’t ideal for me as I lost a few positions in there. Overall, I’m happy with the way we’ve acted this weekend, happy we’ve shown that the car is fast. Now it’s onto the next one.”