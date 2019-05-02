Williams’ Kubica positive after tricky weekend in Baku

Williams Racing‘s Robert Kubica has reflected positively on his performance in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, despite a crash in qualifying that saw him start from the pitlane.

The Pole finished sixteenth, just behind his team-mate, the Briton George Russell. His first time racing in Baku, his weekend was made worse by having to serve a drive through penalty on lap 14 due to an infringement with the start procedure.

Nevertheless, he remained positive, grateful to the team for their efforts to repair his car following his crash in qualifying on Saturday.

“I have never raced here in Baku and would like to say thank you to the mechanics.” said Kubica. “They did an amazing job to get the car back in one piece due to my mistake yesterday.”

The 34-year-old added that the car was difficult to drive, and in starting from the pitlane used the race as an exercise in damage limitation.

“We decided to start from the pitlane and very soon it was clear that I had to be careful under braking. It wasn’t easy, but the priority today was to bring the car home and I achieved this,” he added.

“Once again thank you to the mechanics as they achieved something extraordinary to get the car on track for the race.”