Winter testing results can help us in this race – Kimi Raikkonen

by Tom Cairns
Kimi Raikkonen - Alfa Romeo Racing at the 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit - Race
Credit: Sauber Group

Kimi Räikkönen is content that he can carry on his 100% start to the the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship of scoring points in every race so far.

Last time out in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Alfa Romeo Racing driver came from a pit lane start to come home in tenth position to leave him eighth in the Drivers’ Championship.  He had qualified inside the top ten but found himself disqualified from Qualifying for having an illegal front wing.

The Finn, who won the Spanish Grand Prix in both 2005 and 2008, failed to finish in his last two races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with his previous team, Scuderia Ferrari, but is quietly confident that he can have a clean race to the flag this time around, feeling the C38-Ferrari has the potential to be a strong car across the weekend.

“If we take the results from the winter tests in Barcelona, then the upcoming race could be ok for us, even if I’m sure all teams have improved their performance since then,” Räikkönen said.

“Still, our car is good, the pace is good, we just need to work on improving here and there and if we get the best out of the car, then this could be a successful weekend.”

With his team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi still to notch up his first F1 point, Alfa Romeo head to Spain sixth in Constructors’ table on thirteen points thanks to Räikkönen’s unbroken points scoring run.

Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

