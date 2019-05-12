Formula 1

Wolff confident of fair fight between Bottas and Hamilton at Spanish Grand Prix

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Valtteri Bottas
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

After seeing his drivers dominate qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix, Mercedes AMG F1 Team principal Toto Wolff is confident that Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton will have a fair fight at the start of the race.

With the four races this season so far ending with Mercedes 1-2’s, this weekend at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya looks set to be another hard fought race between the two drivers.

Before the weekend there was an air of confidence that Ferrari would close the gap to the top with their upgrades, but the Silver Arrows have brought their own and look set to maintain their dominance.

“We’ve brought a number of upgrades to the car this weekend, so it’s good to see that we’ve made a step in the right direction.” said Wolff.

While Bottas secured pole position Wolff hinted that believes that Hamilton could have done better if it had not been for battery charging issues caused by a pitstop in Q2.

“Valtteri was in good form today and put in a very strong first lap in Q3 and deserves to be on pole. It was a bit of an unfortunate qualifying for Lewis; he couldn’t charge the battery properly because he pitted in Q2 and therefore his first run in Q3 was compromised.

“None of the drivers improved in their second run, because the track temperature had dropped and there was some dirt on the track as well.”

Looking ahead to the race, the Mercedes team are in high confidence, and while the memory of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix where Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton collided, taking each other out of the race from the front, is still fresh in their minds, Wolff is confident that this race wont be a repeat.

“It’s good to start the race from the front row as it is difficult to overtake on this track. Our drivers both want to win, so I’m sure we’ll see a fight at the start, but I’m convinced it will be a fair.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Kvyat, Albon Feel Points are a Possibility for...

Mercedes’ Andrew Shovlin wary of potential tyre management...

Qualifying Performance Gives Red Bull Confidence for Spanish...

Barcelona Weekend Highlighting Ferrari’s Weaknesses – Mattia Binotto

Haas F1 Team hunting points finish at Spanish...

Pierre Gasly aiming to take the fight to...

Q2 Error Lead To “Different Balance” For Fifth...

Red Bull Can Fight For The Podium After...

Sebastian Vettel Happy With Ferrari Upgrades But “Still...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More