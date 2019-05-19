Zane Maloney pulls away for race two win and £5000 rookie prize

Zane Maloney took a commanding victory in race two of the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford Ecoboost weekend at Thruxton – and the £5000 prize for being the first Rookie Cup entrant to win a race outright this season along with it.

The Barbadian started third on the grid and, along with Arden‘s Bart Horsten, began to challenge polesitter Sebastian Alvarez.

The Carlin driver passed Alvarez at the end of the first lap before repeating the same manoeuvre again on Horsten one lap later.

From there, Maloney was able to start creating a gap between him and the rest of the field as the battle for second place intensified.

“When I got out front I thought maybe I’ll stay where I am but the tow makes a massive difference,” the 15-year-old said. “I didn’t think I was gonna leave them.

“I thought they were going to stick with me but I still knew I could control the race.”

Further back, Tommy Foster out-braked himself and launched over the top of race one winner Luke Browning, halting their charges through the field – Foster requiring a new front-wing whilst Browning attempted to continue with no rear-wing before also pitting for a replacement.

Maloney eventually took the checkered flag 4.6s ahead of Alvarez with Horsten just five tenths further behind.

Championship leader Louis Foster drove a tremendous race to recover from 10th on the grid to fourth at race end whilst Josh Skelton ultimately dropped to fifth after a late battle with the Double R machine.

Roberto Faria and Alex Connor were able to avoid the carnage around them to rise two places each from their starting positions to cross the line sixth and seventh respectively.

Mario Martinez finished eighth whilst a spin at Club chicane on the penultimate lap dropped Joe Turney behind the Mexican and into ninth spot.

Carter Williams took the final points-paying position in 10th after a spin out of Church corner early in the race caused the American to plummet down the order.

Tommy Foster recovered to 11th place, albeit 40 seconds off the race leader whilst Browning limped home to salvage 12th place. Reema Juffali was the last classified runner after a pit-stop for wing damage curtailed her efforts.