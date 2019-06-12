Albon – Canadian GP pace wasn’t so strong regardless of crash

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda‘s Alexander Albon has stated that his own pace “wasn’t so strong” even if disregarding the turn one contact that removed the Thai driver from contention at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Albon, who qualified fourteenth, was involved in a first lap collision which saw him pinched between Sergio Perez and Antonio Giovinazzi; lancing the latter with his front wing.

However, in spite of this, Albon claimed that “the pace wasn’t so strong” – although the rookie did admit that the incident did end any hopes of a strong result.

“It was a tough race today, we had some front wing damage at the start which pretty much put an end to my race.” said Albon.

“Maybe I could have braked later in the corner and Perez could have gone on the inside, but it is what it is. After that to be honest, the pace wasn’t so strong“

The Toro Rosso driver continued to explain that he has “been struggling a bit on long runs this weekend”, and that the Faenza squad have “have some work to do to understand why” as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship heads back to Europe for the seasons first doubleheader; beginning with the French Grand Prix in two weeks time.