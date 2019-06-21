Alex Walker joins JHR Development’s British F4 squad

British karting ace Alex Walker will join JHR Developments to contest the rest of the 2019 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost.

The 15-year-old tested with the team over the winter and has worked on securing a deal with the help of his title sponsor, Pipercross Air Filters.

Walker was also a finalist in the 2018 Ginetta Junior scholarship, an initiative that gives the winner the opportunity to run a season in the Ginetta Junior championship.

His deal with the team will see him compete at every remaining round on this season’s calendar, with the exception of Knockhill, in a bid to learn as much as he can before launching an assault on the British F4 championship in 2020.

“Once I drove a race car, I knew I wanted to move up immediately,” Walker said. “Steven and Jules at JHR, who had run me over the winter in testing and on their simulator, have been brilliant and encouraged me to go straight into British F4.

“The Mygale-produced M14-F4 car drives much more like a kart does, so I think the step up will be easier than other formulae.

“Likewise, I know some of the other drivers from my time in karting so I hope to be able to show strongly towards the end of the season.”

Walker’s addition means JHR now field a three-car lineup and brings the total number of series competitors to 14.

The Brit will make his single-seater debut at the championship’s next meeting at Oulton Park on the 28-30th June.

