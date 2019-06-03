Alexander Albon: “I will need to do my homework” Before First Canadian Grand Prix

Alexander Albon heads to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the first time for the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix, but the rookie goes there full of confidence following a sublime performance last time out in Monaco.

“This will be my first time racing at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and based on the last couple of Grand Prix, I am hoping for a strong performance and more points,” said Albon in the build up to the Canadian GP weekend.

“The Monaco race weekend finally delivered the results we’ve been longing to get, after most other races when there’d always been a slight hiccough along the way. In the last race, we really nailed it and the team worked very well.

“Although I’d raced in Monaco before, the F1 weekend was a different ball game with all the distractions outside of driving the car; so many people to meet, all the celebrities in the Energy Station. It was a very cool event and I can see why people go there.

“Getting into Q3 for the first time was pleasing. We had the pace all weekend, which is encouraging, and finishing P7 and P8 puts us in a confident mood for Montréal.”

For the unique challenges posed by Montréal’s temporary circuit, Albon says he’ll need to do his “homework” before the event, although he believes some of this season’s previous races have made for good practice.

“I’ve never been to Montréal before, but I’ve heard great things about it and, in a way, the last few races kind of build you up to it, as the circuit seems to have a bit of Monaco, but also Barcelona.

“I’m excited to go to a new track and it looks really cool. It seems like a true driver’s track, where you play with the walls and every driver loves that.

“I enjoyed learning the track on the simulator and it looks very technical. In terms of setup, the compromise is a bit like Baku as you need the speed down the long straights, but the corners are slow and require plenty of downforce.

“It’s the sort of track for which I will need to do my homework. It is very bumpy and there are lots of tricks you need to know to get a fast lap, making good use of the kerbs. I’m excited!”

Albon sits fourteenth in the drivers’ standings on seven points and believes he can add to that tally on his first visit to Canada, calling Scuderia Toro Rosso‘s 2019 car “consistent” and a “good basis on which to build.”

“I believe we can have another good result here. I’ve finished between eighth and eleventh in 5 of this year’s 6 races, which means our car is consistent and works through all types of corners, on different kinds of tracks, and even different track surfaces.

“It means we have a good basis on which to build on with this car, we are now unlocking its potential with our race pace especially looking pretty good. From my side, I am also getting a better understanding of how to set up the car to suit my driving style, so everything is moving in the right direction.”