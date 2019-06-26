Alfa Romeo F1 confident of recovery following patchy form – Vasseur

Team Principal of Alfa Romeo Racing, Frédéric Vasseur, is confident the team have been able to turn their streak of bad luck around, following a stellar performance at the French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard last time out.

The team have had inconsistent form for the last few races of the season, with both drivers finishing, in some cases, just outside of the points.

Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi appears to be lacking pace so far this season, consistently finishing down the field compared to team-mate Räikkönen.

“Everyone is talking about the points scored for our Team in Le Castellet, but for me it was even more important to see how the team reacted to the streak of weak races.

The team have scored an abysmal nineteen points thus far, placing them thirteen points behind their midfield rival, the Renault F1 Team.

“We picked ourselves up, we worked hard and we got the performance back into the car and that was exactly the spirit I wanted to see,” said Vasseur.

Vassuer added that he is confident that the team will be able to continue in this way once they get to the Red Bull Ring, and be able to finish in the points.

“Austria will be no different and that’s why I’m quite confident for both cars to score points. At least that’s our goal.” he said.