Andlauer tops Austria practice as Porsche Supercup competitors push track limits

by Vince Pettit
Julien Andlauer - Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
Credit: Porsche AG / hoch zwei

Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer lead home a Lechner Racing 1-2-3 in practice ahead of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Austrian squad Lechner Racing saw Andlauer top the times with a lap time of 1:30.945, finishing 0.127 seconds ahead of team-mate and championship leader Michael Ammermüller. 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Tio Ellinas finished the session in third place.

The practice session highlighted how drivers will need to be top of their game this weekend with any small errors meaning they could lose out in the race; The top 15 times of the 30-car grid were covered by less than a second.

After collecting second place in Monaco, Mikkel O. Pederson showed what a boost in confidence can do as he continued his good form to finish the session in fourth place, just 0.297 seconds short of the fastest lap of the session.

Rookie Ayhancan Güven admitted that he was struggling during the session after finishing down the order in twelfth place. The Turkish driver and reigning Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East champion had a scare as he run off of the track in the same place that caught out Valtteri Bottas in the Formula 1 practice, thankfully for Güven he was able to regain control and resume the session after a trip through the gravel trap.

Another rookie driver, Dorian Mansilla, suffered a spin before collecting a DRS sign at the side of the track, driving off with the foam board caught on the front of the car.

Highlights Practice Session Red Bull Ring – Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Missed the practice session in Spielberg? The Red Bull Ring delivered us some nice pictures, here we go…

Posted by Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup on Friday, 28 June 2019

In the Pro-Am class it was business as usual as Roar Lindland topped the class, championship rival and local hero Philipp Sager wasn’t so lucky after having to sit out the majority of the session due to broken suspension. Stephen Grove survived a coming together with rookie driver Toni Wolf to finish second fastest ahead of Sager and Marc Cini.

Qualifying takes place today (Saturday 29 June) at 13:25 CEST, live timing can be followed on racecam.de throughout the session.

Position#DriverNat.TeamClassTime/Gap
12Julien AndlauerFRABWT Lechner RacingPro1:30.945
21Michael AmmermüllerGERBWT Lechner RacingPro+ 0.127
34Tio EllinasCYPMomo Megatron Lechner RacingPro+ 0.181
410Mikkel O. PedersenDNKDinamic MotorsportPro+ 0.297
515Larry ten VoordeNEDMRS GT-RacingPro+ 0.368
67Jaxon EvansNZLFACH AUTO TECHRookie+ 0.369
73Dylan PereiraLUXMomo Megatron Lechner RacingPro+ 0.372
823Jaap van LagenNEDmartinet by ALMERASPro+ 0.378
95Florian LatorreFRAFACH AUTO TECHPro+ 0.576
1036Leon KöhlerGERHuber RacingRookie+ 0.696
1124Toni WolfGERTeam Project 1 - FACHPro+ 0.699
1222Ayhancan GüvenTURmartinet by ALMERASRookie+ 0.709
1334Igor WalikoPOLHuber Racing+ 0.765
148Al Faisal Al ZubairOMNLechner Racing Middle EastPro+ 0.774
1526Marius NakkenNORTeam Project 1 - FACHRookie+ 0.833
1621Marvin KleinFRApierre martinet by ALMERASPro+ 1.023
179Saul HackZAFLechner Racing Middle EastPro+ 1.045
1830Jean-Baptiste SimmenauerFRALechner Racing Middle EastPro+ 1.219
1927Joey MawsonAUSTeam AustraliaRookie+ 1.319
2011Gianmarco QuaresminiITADinamic MotorsportPro+ 1.337
2117Dorian MansillaARGMRS GT-RacingRookie+ 1.692
226Kantadhee KusiriTHAFACH AUTO TECHRookie+ 1.716
2320Roar LindlandNORpierre martinet by ALMERASPro Am+ 1.788
2435Richard WagnerGERHuber RacingRookie+ 1.891
2528Stephen GroveAUSTeam AustraliaPro Am+ 2.583
2618Michael VerhagenNEDMRS Cup-RacingPro+ 3.036
2714Ewan TaylorZAFMRS GT-RacingRookie+ 3.084
2812Philipp SagerAUTDinamic MotorsportPro Am+ 3.228
2929Marc CiniAUSTeam AustraliaPro Am+ 3.922
3019Fernando CroceBRAMRS Cup-RacingPro+ 4.224
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

