Andlauer tops Austria practice as Porsche Supercup competitors push track limits

Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer lead home a Lechner Racing 1-2-3 in practice ahead of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Austrian squad Lechner Racing saw Andlauer top the times with a lap time of 1:30.945, finishing 0.127 seconds ahead of team-mate and championship leader Michael Ammermüller. 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Tio Ellinas finished the session in third place.

The practice session highlighted how drivers will need to be top of their game this weekend with any small errors meaning they could lose out in the race; The top 15 times of the 30-car grid were covered by less than a second.

After collecting second place in Monaco, Mikkel O. Pederson showed what a boost in confidence can do as he continued his good form to finish the session in fourth place, just 0.297 seconds short of the fastest lap of the session.

Rookie Ayhancan Güven admitted that he was struggling during the session after finishing down the order in twelfth place. The Turkish driver and reigning Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East champion had a scare as he run off of the track in the same place that caught out Valtteri Bottas in the Formula 1 practice, thankfully for Güven he was able to regain control and resume the session after a trip through the gravel trap.

Another rookie driver, Dorian Mansilla, suffered a spin before collecting a DRS sign at the side of the track, driving off with the foam board caught on the front of the car.

Highlights Practice Session Red Bull Ring – Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Missed the practice session in Spielberg? The Red Bull Ring delivered us some nice pictures, here we go… Posted by Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup on Friday, 28 June 2019

In the Pro-Am class it was business as usual as Roar Lindland topped the class, championship rival and local hero Philipp Sager wasn’t so lucky after having to sit out the majority of the session due to broken suspension. Stephen Grove survived a coming together with rookie driver Toni Wolf to finish second fastest ahead of Sager and Marc Cini.

Qualifying takes place today (Saturday 29 June) at 13:25 CEST, live timing can be followed on racecam.de throughout the session.

Position # Driver Nat. Team Class Time/Gap 1 2 Julien Andlauer FRA BWT Lechner Racing Pro 1:30.945 2 1 Michael Ammermüller GER BWT Lechner Racing Pro + 0.127 3 4 Tio Ellinas CYP Momo Megatron Lechner Racing Pro + 0.181 4 10 Mikkel O. Pedersen DNK Dinamic Motorsport Pro + 0.297 5 15 Larry ten Voorde NED MRS GT-Racing Pro + 0.368 6 7 Jaxon Evans NZL FACH AUTO TECH Rookie + 0.369 7 3 Dylan Pereira LUX Momo Megatron Lechner Racing Pro + 0.372 8 23 Jaap van Lagen NED martinet by ALMERAS Pro + 0.378 9 5 Florian Latorre FRA FACH AUTO TECH Pro + 0.576 10 36 Leon Köhler GER Huber Racing Rookie + 0.696 11 24 Toni Wolf GER Team Project 1 - FACH Pro + 0.699 12 22 Ayhancan Güven TUR martinet by ALMERAS Rookie + 0.709 13 34 Igor Waliko POL Huber Racing + 0.765 14 8 Al Faisal Al Zubair OMN Lechner Racing Middle East Pro + 0.774 15 26 Marius Nakken NOR Team Project 1 - FACH Rookie + 0.833 16 21 Marvin Klein FRA pierre martinet by ALMERAS Pro + 1.023 17 9 Saul Hack ZAF Lechner Racing Middle East Pro + 1.045 18 30 Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer FRA Lechner Racing Middle East Pro + 1.219 19 27 Joey Mawson AUS Team Australia Rookie + 1.319 20 11 Gianmarco Quaresmini ITA Dinamic Motorsport Pro + 1.337 21 17 Dorian Mansilla ARG MRS GT-Racing Rookie + 1.692 22 6 Kantadhee Kusiri THA FACH AUTO TECH Rookie + 1.716 23 20 Roar Lindland NOR pierre martinet by ALMERAS Pro Am + 1.788 24 35 Richard Wagner GER Huber Racing Rookie + 1.891 25 28 Stephen Grove AUS Team Australia Pro Am + 2.583 26 18 Michael Verhagen NED MRS Cup-Racing Pro + 3.036 27 14 Ewan Taylor ZAF MRS GT-Racing Rookie + 3.084 28 12 Philipp Sager AUT Dinamic Motorsport Pro Am + 3.228 29 29 Marc Cini AUS Team Australia Pro Am + 3.922 30 19 Fernando Croce BRA MRS Cup-Racing Pro + 4.224