Andlauer tops Austria practice as Porsche Supercup competitors push track limits

Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer lead home a Lechner Racing 1-2-3 in practice ahead of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
Austrian squad Lechner Racing saw Andlauer top the times with a lap time of 1:30.945, finishing 0.127 seconds ahead of team-mate and championship leader Michael Ammermüller. 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Tio Ellinas finished the session in third place.
The practice session highlighted how drivers will need to be top of their game this weekend with any small errors meaning they could lose out in the race; The top 15 times of the 30-car grid were covered by less than a second.
After collecting second place in Monaco, Mikkel O. Pederson showed what a boost in confidence can do as he continued his good form to finish the session in fourth place, just 0.297 seconds short of the fastest lap of the session.
Rookie Ayhancan Güven admitted that he was struggling during the session after finishing down the order in twelfth place. The Turkish driver and reigning Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East champion had a scare as he run off of the track in the same place that caught out Valtteri Bottas in the Formula 1 practice, thankfully for Güven he was able to regain control and resume the session after a trip through the gravel trap.
Another rookie driver, Dorian Mansilla, suffered a spin before collecting a DRS sign at the side of the track, driving off with the foam board caught on the front of the car.
In the Pro-Am class it was business as usual as Roar Lindland topped the class, championship rival and local hero Philipp Sager wasn’t so lucky after having to sit out the majority of the session due to broken suspension. Stephen Grove survived a coming together with rookie driver Toni Wolf to finish second fastest ahead of Sager and Marc Cini.
Qualifying takes place today (Saturday 29 June) at 13:25 CEST, live timing can be followed on racecam.de throughout the session.
|Position
|#
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Class
|Time/Gap
|1
|2
|Julien Andlauer
|FRA
|BWT Lechner Racing
|Pro
|1:30.945
|2
|1
|Michael Ammermüller
|GER
|BWT Lechner Racing
|Pro
|+ 0.127
|3
|4
|Tio Ellinas
|CYP
|Momo Megatron Lechner Racing
|Pro
|+ 0.181
|4
|10
|Mikkel O. Pedersen
|DNK
|Dinamic Motorsport
|Pro
|+ 0.297
|5
|15
|Larry ten Voorde
|NED
|MRS GT-Racing
|Pro
|+ 0.368
|6
|7
|Jaxon Evans
|NZL
|FACH AUTO TECH
|Rookie
|+ 0.369
|7
|3
|Dylan Pereira
|LUX
|Momo Megatron Lechner Racing
|Pro
|+ 0.372
|8
|23
|Jaap van Lagen
|NED
|martinet by ALMERAS
|Pro
|+ 0.378
|9
|5
|Florian Latorre
|FRA
|FACH AUTO TECH
|Pro
|+ 0.576
|10
|36
|Leon Köhler
|GER
|Huber Racing
|Rookie
|+ 0.696
|11
|24
|Toni Wolf
|GER
|Team Project 1 - FACH
|Pro
|+ 0.699
|12
|22
|Ayhancan Güven
|TUR
|martinet by ALMERAS
|Rookie
|+ 0.709
|13
|34
|Igor Waliko
|POL
|Huber Racing
|+ 0.765
|14
|8
|Al Faisal Al Zubair
|OMN
|Lechner Racing Middle East
|Pro
|+ 0.774
|15
|26
|Marius Nakken
|NOR
|Team Project 1 - FACH
|Rookie
|+ 0.833
|16
|21
|Marvin Klein
|FRA
|pierre martinet by ALMERAS
|Pro
|+ 1.023
|17
|9
|Saul Hack
|ZAF
|Lechner Racing Middle East
|Pro
|+ 1.045
|18
|30
|Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
|FRA
|Lechner Racing Middle East
|Pro
|+ 1.219
|19
|27
|Joey Mawson
|AUS
|Team Australia
|Rookie
|+ 1.319
|20
|11
|Gianmarco Quaresmini
|ITA
|Dinamic Motorsport
|Pro
|+ 1.337
|21
|17
|Dorian Mansilla
|ARG
|MRS GT-Racing
|Rookie
|+ 1.692
|22
|6
|Kantadhee Kusiri
|THA
|FACH AUTO TECH
|Rookie
|+ 1.716
|23
|20
|Roar Lindland
|NOR
|pierre martinet by ALMERAS
|Pro Am
|+ 1.788
|24
|35
|Richard Wagner
|GER
|Huber Racing
|Rookie
|+ 1.891
|25
|28
|Stephen Grove
|AUS
|Team Australia
|Pro Am
|+ 2.583
|26
|18
|Michael Verhagen
|NED
|MRS Cup-Racing
|Pro
|+ 3.036
|27
|14
|Ewan Taylor
|ZAF
|MRS GT-Racing
|Rookie
|+ 3.084
|28
|12
|Philipp Sager
|AUT
|Dinamic Motorsport
|Pro Am
|+ 3.228
|29
|29
|Marc Cini
|AUS
|Team Australia
|Pro Am
|+ 3.922
|30
|19
|Fernando Croce
|BRA
|MRS Cup-Racing
|Pro
|+ 4.224