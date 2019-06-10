Dani Sordo Wants a “Trouble Free, Reliable Event” on Rally Italia Sardegna

Hyundai Motorsport driver Dani Sordo says he is aiming to put his Rally Portugal problems behind him on the next round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship on Rally Italia Sardegna this weekend.

Sordo along with teammate Sebastien Loeb suffered fuel pressure problems on the exact same stage last time out in Portugal and the Spaniard wants to ensure he is the running for a strong result as the second half of the season gets underway.

Talking ahead of the Italian event, Sordo said on his plans for Sardegna: “We know that we missed an opportunity for a competitive result in Portugal but we have regrouped and our focus is now on Sardinia where our target is for a trouble-free, reliable weekend. It is, however, a difficult rally.”

“The roads are narrow with stones on the side that can catch us unaware. The first pass is quite sandy so there is more grip on the repeat loop, which means we have to follow a clever tyre strategy. The hot conditions also make it a gruelling rally on the car, tyres and crew, so we have lots of things to monitor and manage over the whole weekend.”

Round eight of the season gets underway on Thursday evening and takes place throughout this weekend.