Daniel Ricciardo – “We missed an opportunity and we have to learn from that”

Renault F1 Team‘s Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful that he will be able to turn a disappointing weekend in Monaco around, which saw him leave with just two points, at the next outing of the season at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada.

“It was very disappointing to leave Monaco with just two points, as we should have been in the mix for a lot more.” said the 29-year-old.

“We missed an opportunity and we have to learn from that. Looking at the positives, the car felt good in qualifying and the race and I’m pleased to say how we put the work in to progress throughout the weekend.”

“We’ll look at what happened, and push for improvements as best we can ahead of Canada and go there expecting to be in and amongst it.”

Ricciardo said he has a preference for street circuits, where there is little room for error.

“The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is my type of race track. It’s another street-based circuit where walls are close, there are kerbs to ride and there’s no room for driver error.

“There aren’t many corners there, but still, it’s a tricky track to get right as each corner is complex and you need to get in a good flow to combine them all together.”

He considered it was a good thing that the calendar means that Canada and Monaco are back-to-back, meaning that they are in the zone, and well-prepared to tackle a street circuit.

“It’s good to go straight into Canada on the back of racing on a street circuit as we’re already quite dialled in. The circuit is usually a little dirty in the early morning as it’s not used that often, but once it’s rubbered in we’ll be up to speed.”

Riccardo said that the circuit is special for him, as it is where he had his first win in the sport back in 2014.

“Canada will always be a memorable place for me, as it’s where I won my first Formula 1 race in 2014. We had to battle from sixth on the grid and were fortunate with some problems for other cars ahead of us, but nevertheless, winning for the first time was incredibly special and something I’ll never forget!”