Daniil Kvyat: “It’s a very classic event and it’s an enjoyable track to drive”

Daniil Kvyat acknowledges the need to compromise on set-up for the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend, particularly with long straights punctuated by slow chicanes.

The Russian comes to the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend on the back of his best result as a Scuderia Toro Rosso driver having finished seventh in the Monaco Grand Prix two weeks ago and is excited for the challenge in Montréal this time around.

The long straights and slow chicanes and hairpins dictate a compromise on set-up, not just in the aerodynamic department but also the mechanical side of things, but Kvyat remains positive Toro Rosso can be strong again this weekend.

“As for the Montréal circuit, it’s a very fast track, obviously,” said Kvyat. “Lots of straight-line performance is needed there. Then, there are a few chicanes in the middle. They’re all change of direction kind of corners.

“The long straights and the big braking zones mean the racing there has always been quite exciting, as you can fight with other cars and the DRS zones mean there is plenty of overtaking, which make it interesting for the spectators.

“With long straights and slow corners, you always need some kind of compromise with the car’s aero and mechanical setup, so you spend Friday trying to understand what works best for the car and where are the limitations to work on those.”

Kvyat says the track evolution of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve needs to be taken into consideration, particularly early on, as the track isn’t used for the majority of the year and will likely need cleaning before the drivers can truly attack the track.

“The road surface is quite dirty there on Friday because the track is not used during the year, so you need to understand where the track goes during the weekend and how it evolves,” said the Russian.

“It’s a very classic event and it’s an enjoyable track to drive.”

This year will see the Montréal have a new pit complex and facilities, something Kvyat is looking forward to experience for the first time at a venue the Russian says is one of his favourites on the calendar.

“I like the atmosphere at this circuit and I hear they have made changes to the facilities, so it will be interesting to see what they have done,” he said. “Montréal, to be honest, is one of my favourites in terms of the place, the circuit location, and the track itself.

“It’s very high on my preferred races list. It’s a very cool city to be in. Very alive, very good food and a great atmosphere.”