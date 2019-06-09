Daniil Kyvat hails ‘solid Saturday’ as he qualifies in twelfth

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat will line up twelfth on the grid as he admitted the team needed a little bit extra to reach the top ten.

During Free Practice 3, Kyvat set a time of 1:12:298 but improved on the time in qualifying setting a fastest lap time of 1:11:921.

But despite the team’s positive improvements, it wasn’t enough to see either driver reach Q3 as Kyvat explained: “We improved the car from yesterday and it would have been nice to start from inside the top 10, but we were missing a couple of tenths today to be comfortably in there.”

The team worked hard on the car between the sessions on Saturday but Kyvat had to settle for twelfth, which means he’ll be sandwiched between Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen and Alfa Romeo Racing rookie Antonio Giovinazzi.

Kyvat said he felt like there was something missing on Saturday, but still felt pleased with his twelfth placed spot as he added: “It was a solid Saturday for us and I was happy with my laps, so I don’t feel too bad with the result.

“When we tried to find that extra bit of pace it felt like there was something missing, so I think Q3 was going to be quite tight.”

Despite seeming a little disappointed with his qualifying performance, Kyvat is looking ahead to the race and is feeling positive about his chances, “It’s not a bad result though as the race is very long, so we’ll keep our options open and do our best to move forward tomorrow.