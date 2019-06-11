Elfyn Evans on Rally Italia Sardegna: “It’s Not an Easy Rally”

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team driver Elfyn Evans says he is aiming for another podium result on next weekend’s Rally Italia Sardegna.

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin have had a mixed first half of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship which has included a variety of different results including podiums on Rally Mexico and the Tour de Corse where he came within one stage of an overall victory.

But last time out on Rally Portugal, the Welshman suffered an electrical problem on his Ford Fiesta WRC that dropped him out of outright contention early on the rally and the Welshman wants to show his pace on the event where he made his WRC debut back in 2013.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s eighth round of the championship, Evans said: “I think every driver remembers the first time they got behind the wheel of a world rally car, and for that reason Sardinia will always be a really special place for me. It’s not an easy rally, but once you’ve been there a few times you really learn to enjoy the challenging nature of the stages.”

“Looking ahead to Sardinia, our aim has to be the podium. It won’t be easy as the competition is extremely strong at the moment, but if we can deliver a clever rally I see no reason why we can’t be up there challenging for the top results.”

Round eight of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Italia Sardegna, gets underway on Thursday evening and continues throughout this weekend.