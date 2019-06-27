‘Every Tenth’ will count in Austria – Pérez

Sergio Pérez has stated that he expects every tenth of a second to count in a tight midfield battle at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Pérez – who has claimed points in his last two visits to Spielberg – believes it will be equally difficult to repeat the feat at this weekend’s event, due to the highly competitive midfield.

Furthermore, the Mexican believes the “short” track will mean there will be no margin for error at the Red Bull Ring.

Pérez stated, “It’s a fun little track because it’s quite short with only a few corners and the grid is always really tight. Every tenth really does make a big difference to your qualifying position.”

The SportPesa Racing Point driver also referenced the quality of the circuit as a pull-factor towards it; in particular, the elevation changes that are pronounced throughout the Austrian circuit.

Moreover, the Mexican also referred to his own positive memories of the circuit. Namely, the countries return to the sport back in 2014.

“Going to Austria feels like racing in nature. You’re driving an F1 car through the hills and it’s such a beautiful place. I enjoy the Austrian food as well: it’s some of the best of the year.

“I’ve had some good results in Austria over the years, but my favourite memory is the 2014 race where I did a very long first stint and lead the race for quite a few laps.

“That was the first year we returned to Austria and it was a really busy weekend with so many fans.”