FIA Introduces New Marshal Rules after Pérez’s Monaco Close Call

The FIA will introduce more stringent rules and regulations to the marshals during Grand Prix weekends in response to the close call that Sergio Pérez experienced during the Monaco Grand Prix when he encountered two marshals on track as he exited the pit lane.

The Racing Point F1 Team racer was lucky to avoid hitting either of the marshals, who were looking to clear debris from the track as the field ran behind the safety car, with the Mexican revealing just how much a close call it was two weeks ago.

Pérez revealed he was forced to brake as he saw the marshals on track, but it was ultimately a little bit of luck that saw the Mexican avoid hitting them, but it was serious enough issue to raise it with the stewards and Formula 1’s race director Michael Masi.

“I braked, but at the same time I wanted to make sure that I didn’t lock up so that I could still turn,” said Pérez to Motorsport.com. “Everything happened so quickly that I saw one running away and the other one stopped at the right moment. If he would have moved I would have had nowhere to go.

“I think it was a very serious thing,” he added. “We’ve got to review for the safety of the marshals and for the drivers. Monaco is a unique place, and there are times where things can go very wrong if things don’t get followed properly.

“It could have been me or someone else and everyone is in the same boat. I think it is something that I don’t want to blame anyone. We just have to review what is best going forwards to make sure this situation never happens.”

The FIA completed a thorough investigation into the events at the Circuit de Monaco, and Racing Point’s team manager Andy Stevenson revealed that from the findings, the marshals had not been given permission to go onto the track and had been retrieving the debris without knowing there was a car in the pit lane.

“I can say that after talking to the FIA the marshals didn’t have permission to be on the track, and the FIA in future are going to reiterate that they cannot go on track until they are given permission,” said Stevenson.

“They [the marshals] were not aware that there was a car in the pitlane.”