Formula 1

Gasly “Tried To Squeeze Everything I Had Out Of The Lap”

by Craig Edwards
Pierre Gasly - Canadian Grand Prix
Credit: Red Bull Content Pool/Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Pierre Gasly admits he got everything out of Red Bull Racing in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman got his joint best qualifying of the season with fifth at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

It was the first time Gasly has out-qualified his team-mate Max Verstappen as he said he “tried to squeeze everything” on his final qualifying lap.

“I think qualifying was pretty good.

“I didn’t have any tow and tried to squeeze everything I had out of the lap.”

Gasly was only a tenth slower than Charles Leclerc in third with Daniel Ricciardo pipping the Red Bull driver to fourth but Gasly was still happy with fifth on the grid.

“I was pretty close to third place, but I think P5 is a good starting position for tomorrow and I think we can be happy with that.

“It was all pretty close today, we just missed a little bit.”

Tyres have been a key part of the weekend in Canada and while Gasly admits he would rather not start on the soft, he feels he can challenge the top three in the race.

“Tomorrow we know we have to start with the softs and that’s going to be a bit tricky, especially as apparently the weather will be even hotter than today but I think we will make the race pretty exciting to watch.

“I hope we can keep the pace and we will push as much as we can to challenge the top three.”

Craig Edwards

A journalism student from Scotland. Cover Formula 1 for The Checkered Flag.

