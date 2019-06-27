Formula 1

Giovinazzi aiming to ‘finally score points’ in Austria

by Harry Slade
Antonio Giovinazzi
Octane Photogrphic Ltd.

Antonio Giovinazzi is aiming to “finally score” his first-ever Formula 1 points this weekend in Austria, as he aims to build upon the positives of the French Grand Prix, which saw the Italian outqualify teammate, Kimi Räikkönen for the second consecutive race.

Giovinazzi, who heads to Austria eighteenth in the Drivers world championship, will aim to get off the mark for the Alfa Romeo team after what many would consider has been a difficult start to his first full season in the sport.

The Italian, ran in the top ten in the early exchanges of last weekend’s French Grand Prix; prior to his red-walled soft tyres ailing in the heat, ultimately dropping Giovinazzi out of points-scoring contention.

However, these setbacks haven’t hampered the Italian’s outlook, as he stated he would , “like to concentrate on the positives of the previous race” such as his qualifying victory over his illustious teammate.

“Going into the Spielberg weekend I would like to concentrate on the positives of the previous race. The pace in qualifying was great and it was good to feel the fighting spirit within the team to come back, to gain performance and finally score points as a team again.”

Moreover, the Italian praised the team for their help in allowing him to push for his inaugural points-finish. He stated, “I’m grateful to see that the team is helping me wherever they can in order to score my first points. Therefore I can’t wait to get in the car again in order to deliver.”

Giovinazzi also explained that his desire to finally overcome his difficulties is led by his “values of never giving up” as the Italian looks to finally get off the mark in Formula 1 at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

