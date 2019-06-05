FIA World Rally Championship

Teemu Suninen “Quite Happy” With Rally Portugal Performance

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Teemu Suninen “Quite Happy” With Rally Portugal Performance
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

M-Sport Ford driver Teemu Suninen says he was pleased with his “really good pace” on last weekend’s Rally Portugal.

After a difficult start to the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Suninen has turned his season around on recent events with a string of consistently strong results, added to last weekend with a fourth-place finish as the series returned to Europe.

Talking after the end of the final stage on Sunday afternoon, Suninen said: “I can be quite happy with this result. It’s a shame that we had a problem on Friday afternoon because that meant we didn’t have a good road position for the rest of the weekend.”

“But our pace was really good on Friday morning, and we took some points in the Power Stage today which was also really good.”

He had been battling with Thierry Neuville throughout Friday but suffered a loss of brakes on his Ford Fiesta WRC that dropped him down the leaderboard late on the opening day of the rally.

Fourth last weekend is also his third top five finish in four events after also finishing strongly on both the Tour de Corse and Rally Chile.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Elfyn Evans on Rally Portugal: “Fifth was More...

2019 Rally Portugal: Tänak Wins His Third Round...

2019 Rally Portugal: Tänak Holds On To Tight...

2019 Rally Portugal: Tanak Leads Toyota One-Two-Three

Neuville shakes off Chile crash to go fastest...

ELFYN EVANS BLOG: Tough start to the year,...

PREVIEW: 2019 Rally Portugal – Tight at the...

Refreshed 2019 Wales Rally GB Route Announced

Hyundai Replace Mikkelsen With Loeb For Rally Portugal

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More