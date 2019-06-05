Teemu Suninen “Quite Happy” With Rally Portugal Performance

M-Sport Ford driver Teemu Suninen says he was pleased with his “really good pace” on last weekend’s Rally Portugal.

After a difficult start to the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Suninen has turned his season around on recent events with a string of consistently strong results, added to last weekend with a fourth-place finish as the series returned to Europe.

Talking after the end of the final stage on Sunday afternoon, Suninen said: “I can be quite happy with this result. It’s a shame that we had a problem on Friday afternoon because that meant we didn’t have a good road position for the rest of the weekend.”

“But our pace was really good on Friday morning, and we took some points in the Power Stage today which was also really good.”

He had been battling with Thierry Neuville throughout Friday but suffered a loss of brakes on his Ford Fiesta WRC that dropped him down the leaderboard late on the opening day of the rally.

Fourth last weekend is also his third top five finish in four events after also finishing strongly on both the Tour de Corse and Rally Chile.