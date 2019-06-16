Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Harper masters the rain to take dominant Croft pole position

by Vince Pettit
Lewis Plato - 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB
Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

18-year-old Porsche GB 2018 / 2019 Junior Dan Harper claimed pole position for round five of the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB series as challenging weather conditions faced the competitors.

2014 champion Josh Webster finished the session in fourth place ahead of another impressive performance from Redline Racing’s rookie Jack McCarthy who secured Pro Am pole position ahead of Jamie Orton.

The Pro Am duo outpaced three other Pro entries to occupy the third row of the grid ahead of Seb Perez, Dan Vaughan and rookie Tom Roche.

Pro Am frontrunner Karl Leonard rounded out the top-ten ahead of the trio of Am competitors, led by Justin Sherwood ahead of Peter Kyle-Henney and rookie John Ferguson.

Pro Am and W Series racer Esmee Hawkey struggle with the challenging conditions to end the session last of the grid and nearly six seconds off of the pole position time.

Championship leaders extend points lead

Heading in to the weekend Harper held a lead of seven points over Plato, the result of taking poll position awards him two extra points, extending his lead to nine points.

In Pro Am Jack McCarthy breaks the deadlock between himself and Leonard, both drivers entered the race weekend on 33 points, the two extra points for the Redline Racing driver moves him on to 35 points before the racing action has got underway.

As with the two other classes it was championship leader Justin Sherwood who claimed the extra two points for class pole position. The result of this moves him to 14 points ahead of Ferguson in the championship battle after four races.

Jack McCarthy is the runaway leader of the Rookie championship, currently on 36 points after four races with his nearest competitors Tom Roche and John Ferguson on 17 and 16 points.

The starting order for the second race of the day will be decided by the winner of round five. During the podium ceremony they will draw a random number from four to six, depending on which number is drawn, the top four, five, or six positions will be reversed for the grid with the other positions behind decided by the finishing positions of round five.

Position#DriverTeamClassTime
133Dan HarperJTRPro1:23.741
211Lewis PlatoMotorbase PerformancePro+1.254
323George GambleRedline RacingPro+1.319
49Josh WebsterTeam Parker RacingPro+1.547
54Jack McCarthy (R)Redline RacingPro Am+1.702
671Jamie OrtonJTRPro Am+1.920
777Seb PerezRedline RacingPro+2.366
855Dan VaughanMotorbase PerformancePro+2.751
925Tom Roche (R)Rob Boston RacingPro+2.889
1036Karl LeonardTeam Parker RacingPro Am+3.029
117Justin SherwoodTeam Parker RacingAm+4.448
1222Peter Kyle-HenneyIn2 RacingAm+4.592
1315John Ferguson (R)In2 RacingAm+4.685
143Esmee HawkeyGT MarquesPro Am+5.813
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

