Jordan and Cammish head Croft BTCC practice

Andrew Jordan BTCC 2019
Practice for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Croft has seen Andrew Jordan and Dan Cammish head practice one and two respectively. Cammish’s position an anomaly amongst the quick rear-wheel drive runners.

In practice one Andrew Jordan set his fastest time on his penultimate lap continuing his quick form that started with victory in the first two races at Thruxton. He was closely followed by Ashley Sutton and Sam Tordoff who set the exact same time.

Fourth and fifth went to the Team BMW duo of Colin Turkington and Tom Oliphant cementing the rear-wheel drive stranglehold on the circuit. Rory Butcher rounded off another strong start for Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing team with sixth.

Matt Neal headed a BTC Racing FK8 Honda Civic Type R in seventh with Chris Smiley not too far behind. Tom Ingram and Dan Cammish rounded out the top ten.

Whilst practice should be taken with a pinch of salt, we point out that Josh Cook ended first practice in twenty-first, Tom Chilton took fourteenth and Jake Hill ended up seventeenth.

Dan Cammish BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

Dan Cammish jumped nine places from his practice one best and set the quickest time in second practice ahead of first practice leader Andrew Jordan and Colin Turkington.

Sam Tordoff continued his strong Saturday with fourth ahead of the iconic duo of Jason Plato and Matt Neal in fifth and sixth.

Stephen Jelley utilised his rear-wheel drive BMW 125i M Sport to take seventh ahead of Oliphant, Sutton and Rory Butcher in tenth.

Outside of the top ten, Tom Ingram took seventeenth behind Senna Proctor in sixteenth. Adam Morgan finished twelfth and Jack Goff ended up twenty-second.

