Jordan takes fourth win of the season in lights to flag victory

by Stuart Richards
With mixed conditions ahead of the race start, the first race at Croft for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship saw relatively safe conditions and a strong lights to flag victory for Andrew Jordan.

Despite making his fourth victory of the season look easy, Andrew was often seen weaving down the start finish straight in order to get heat into his tyres. Despite this, he had enough of a gap between himself and second place finisher Chris Smiley before and after safety car interventions.

Tom Chilton finished third and kept Smiley on his toes throughout the race whilst also keeping the squabbling Team BMW duo of Colin Turkington and Tom Oliphant behind.

The first safety car was called following an incident packed series of events where, first, Ollie Jackson hit one of the polystyrene barriers at the exit of Sunny Out. Jackson would eventually retire behind the safety car when his Ford Focus RS went straight on into the gravel trap at Clervaux.

Then Rob Collard went hard into the barriers at Sunny Out and he was unable to get his Vauxhall Astra moving again. Nicolas Hamilton spun off at the same corner in sympathy which meant a safety car was inevitable.

Racing to the line, Tom Oliphant tried a robust move on his illustrious teammate Turkington through the complex and the two cars touched. Thankfully for West Surrey Racing, both cars remained unscathed.

Dan Cammish quietly got on with the business of finishing sixth ahead of a battling Ashley Sutton and Jason Plato. Josh Cook had an incident packed race to ninth. Cook would eventually stop his car when the flag dropped due to a puncture.

Matt Neal rounded out the top ten following two fantastic moves on Jake Hill and Tom Ingram through Sunny In during the closing laps.

Outside of the top ten, Stephen Jelley jumped to thirteenth despite an incident at the final hairpin with Aiden Moffat which saw the Scotsman tipped into a half spin. Rory Butcher went from last on the grid to eighteenth and Jack Goff was the best of the Team HARD Volkswagens in seventeenth.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stAndrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport29:13.613
2ndChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+1.835
3rdTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+2.685
4thColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport+3.259
5thTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+3.472
6thDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+4.405
7thAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+4.736
8thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+6.150
9thJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+10.751
10thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+12.561
11thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+15.460
12thJake HillAudi S3 Saloon+16.361
13thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+17.004
14thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+17.593
15thSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+18.161
16thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+18.814
17thJack GoffVolkswagen CC+19.449
18thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+19.841
19thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+20.581
20thDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+22.955
21stMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+29.810
22ndRob SmithMG6 GT+31.263
23rdSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+1:27.812
24thMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+2 Laps
25thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+2 Laps
26thMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+3 Laps
27thSam OsborneMG6 GT+8 Laps
28thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+10 Laps
29thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+11 Laps
30thRob CollardVauxhall Astra+12 Laps
