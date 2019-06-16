Jordan wins again with another controlled drive in race two at Croft

Rear-wheel drive advantage continued in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Croft as Andrew Jordan commanded another lights to flag victory this weekend ahead of Colin Turkington.

Despite carrying maximum ballast, Jordan put a gap between himself and Chris Smiley at the start and when the BTC Racing driver began to struggle with the weight in his car. When Turkington managed to get past his compatriot, the gap couldn’t be closed in the final laps and AJ took his fifth win of the season.

Tom Oliphant struggled after contact with Tom Chilton at the start when he was tipped into a spin on the opening lap after exiting the chicane. He’ll enjoy a race long battle with Ollie Jackson through the remainder of the race.

Dan Cammish rounded off the podium with a pleasing third place finish. Both he and Matt Neal seemingly enjoying both the conditions and the new road surface with fantastic overtakes. Neal finished fourth.

Ashley Sutton finished fifth on the road. However, an incident on the final lap through the Complex with Chris Smiley might see him investigated by the stewards. It was a sad end to a fantastic battle between himself and Smiley who had defended valiantly.

Jason Plato took a strong sixth place finish ahead of Josh Cook who showed fastest lap pace. Eighth went to Tom Ingram ahead of Chilton in ninth and Aiden Moffat who drove well to round out the top ten.

Outside of the top ten Adam Morgan continued his move forward with eleventh, Rory Butcher and Sam Tordoff finished fourteenth and fifteenth respectively and Tom Oliphant recovered to eighteenth.

Sam Osborne couldn’t even get through Clervaux on the warm-up lap without technical issues so he was the first retirement, Jake Hill joined him on the sidelines.