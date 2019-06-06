Kimi Räikkönen – “Ninth in the Constructor’s Championship is definitely not where we should be”

Alfa Romeo Racing‘s Kimi Räikkönen is confident that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve should suit the team as they look to make up ground on a poor start to the year.

The Finn is confident of results in Canada, although acknowledges that the season has so far not gone to plan.

“The track in Montréal should suit us but to be honest so far this season not a lot went according to plan,” said Räikkönen.

The Swiss team have had an altogether troublesome season this far, with both Räikkönen and his Italian team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi finishing further down the field than they would like. Räikkönen has only been able to score a total of 103 points thus far, with Giovinazzi having scored zero at this point in the season.

Räikkönen felt they should be able to do much better than ninth in the Championship, which is where they’re currently sitting, if they make the best of this weekend and the rest of the season.

“I hope we’ll get the tyres working and then we should be able to get the full potential out of the car. Ninth in the Constructor’s Championship is definitely not where we should be.” he said.