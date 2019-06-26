Kvyat praises ‘fun’ Red Bull Ring circuit

Toro Rosso Honda‘s Daniil Kvyat has praised the Red Bull Ring circuit that plays host to this weekends Austrian Grand Prix with the Russian believing that “racing can be very exciting.”

Kvyat, who returns to the Red Bull Ring for the first time since 2017, was very complimentary about the circuit, stating that the Austrian circuit is “a good combination of straight lines and some fast corners where you can really feel that the Formula 1 car is working at its best.“

“There are also some slower corners and heavy braking points, so I enjoy this track and the fact it’s a short lap means the actual racing can be very exciting.

“With the downhill runs it takes longer to slow down so it’s important to judge the braking distance, which provides some good overtaking opportunities and the high-speed corner that drops downhill is also fun to drive. I like tracks that climb and drop like this.“

The Russian also referred to the much-anticipated support that the Red Bull-backed squads are expecting to receive at their home circuit, with Kvyat hailing it as “a cool and enjoyable event.”

“It’s a home race for the Red Bull family, so we can expect to have a lot of support there, which will make it a cool and enjoyable event in what is a really beautiful setting in the mountains.”

Kvyat also had time to refer to the challenge of Formula 1’s first double-header of the season with the demands on teams and drivers being dubbed “pretty intensive” by the Russian.

“At the Red Bull Ring we will tackle the second race of the first back-to-back pair of the season and although this makes much more demands on the teams, who have to rush to get everything here from Ricard and get set up again, it can be pretty intensive for us drivers too.

“You have to think about distributing your energy between the two races, to stay focused for a couple of weeks in a row. But really, it’s cool because we get to do what we love more often. It’s challenging, but in a good way and we do not have far to travel that much, compared to the long distances at the start of the season.”