Lance Stroll confident of long run pace and ability to push on Sunday

The Racing Point BWT Mercedes team has struggled since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where the team had a double-points finish. The team introduced a significant update package at the Spanish Grand Prix. But the updates have not yielded the results the team expected.

Lance Stroll has provided the team with the only glimmer of hope with his ninth-place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix. The Canadian driver has struggled in qualification and has failed to make it out of the first phase of qualification in six out of the seven races this season.

But Stroll has shown strong race pace enhanced by the good starts to the race he makes regularly. The Racing Point team again demonstrated their lack of pace during the first practice sessions at the French Grand Prix.

Stroll finished in thirteenth and eighteenth positions respectively in the two practice sessions. The Racing Point drivers showed decent long run pace and will hope for an improved performance in the race.

“It was a challenging afternoon and we are further back than we want to be at the moment. Compared to where we were on Friday afternoon in Canada, it looks like we have a lot of work to do overnight to understand where we can make up some ground,” said Lance Stroll.

“This place is a demanding track for the car and the long corners are tough on the neck, but it is what we train for and I am feeling pretty good.

“We need to find some pace for the performance runs, but the car felt better during the long runs and I’m confident we will be able to push when it counts on Sunday.”