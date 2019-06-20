Lance Stroll – Paul Ricard ‘less of a challenge for the drivers’

Lance Stroll is in a positive mood as he prepares for the eighth round of the 2019 Formula 1 season. The SportPesa Racing Point F1 team driver is still feeling good after a good weekend at his home Grand Prix, as he came home ninth from starting near the back at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit.

“I’m feeling good heading into this weekend.” said Stroll. “The performance we had in Canada on race day gave us all a boost and I really enjoyed it. I always say it’s Sunday that counts so to come back and score points in my home race after such a tough Saturday felt really special.”

However, Stroll said that the Paul Ricard Circuit is a very different is different to his home track, labelling the French track as the “other extreme” and admitted that he did not enjoy the track as much due to the vast run-off areas.

“The Paul Ricard circuit is almost the other extreme from Montreal. There are massive run-off areas and it’s a very different experience. That’s not something I enjoy because if you run wide, you can get away with it quite easily. It’s just less of a challenge for the drivers. I remember last year it was really hot and the forecast looks similar this year.

Last year Stroll retired, at the circuit on it’s return to the Formula 1 calendar, while he was racing at Williams Racing, as he had a puncture and he stopped on track.

“I visited Paul Ricard when I was racing in Formula 3, but my memories of last year’s F1 race are not great. I had a puncture in the race and it wasn’t my weekend so I hope my luck changes this year.”