Formula 1

Leclerc happy with Ferrari performance on Friday of Canadian Grand Prix

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Charles Leclerc - Scuderia Ferrari - Canadian Grand Prix
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

After a mixed start to the year, Charles Leclerc is hoping for a strong result this weekend in Canada as he tries to get his championship challenge back on track.

While the first practice of the day was dominated by Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, Leclerc took the honours of being the best of the rest, finishing the session in third place, albeit nearly a second down on Lewis Hamilton.

The Scuderia Ferrari team showed better pace in the afternoon practice as Leclerc shot to the top of the timesheets with a time of 1:12.177.

“Overall, the day was positive.” said a happy Leclerc. “In the first session there was a lot of cement dust on the track which, combined with the rather high temperatures of the asphalt, put us in difficulty from the grip point of view.

With more rubber being laid down on the track throughout the course of the day as the supporting race series practiced, the surface improved ahead of the second session.

“The conditions, as the cars lapped improved, and in the afternoon I found myself more at ease.

“Between the first and the second session I believe we managed to work well and this allowed us to make a leap forward in terms of performance. We must continue this trend tomorrow.

Despite topping the timesheets on the first day, Leclerc isn’t getting carried away just yet.

Assuming what the position we can achieve on the grid is difficult, we know that our rivals are very strong: we will do everything to give them a hard time.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Vettel – Ferrari lacking grip in slowest corners

Sergio Pérez – High degradation is going to...

Magnussen Feels Haas Need To Work On Tyre...

Sainz Jr. shows promise on opening day in...

Bottas Expecting ‘Close Fight’ Between Mercedes and Ferrari...

Hamilton Describes Missing Free Practice 2 “Like Sitting...

Ferrari Bounce Back In Canada As Leclerc Leads...

Hamilton starts Canada GP weekend fastest in Practice...

Canadian Promoter ‘Really Proud’ after Unveiling of New...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More