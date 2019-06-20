Leclerc ready to push the limits at Le Castellet

Charles Leclerc heads in to the French Grand Prix on the back of a podium finish in the controversial Canadian Grand Prix that saw team-mate Sebastian Vettel awarded a post-race penalty, losing the victory and almost handing second place to Leclerc.

With the Scuderia Ferrari team admitting they ‘forgot to tell’ Leclerc about Vettel’s penalty during the race, the Monegasque driver is hoping to make the most of things in France.

“It’s a pretty new track to me, strangely, as it is very close to my home.” explained Leclerc of the Paul Ricard Circuit. “I have some great memories from last year’s event which was the first time that I was there.

“It was also the first time that I made it to Q3 in Formula 1, which is something that I will never forget.”

The previous two races on the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar in Monaco and Canada has seen drivers battle on narrow tracks with very little room for error, this all changes this weekend as the drivers face the vastness of the French track.

“The track is quite atypical, with huge run-off areas. You can really push the limits in free practice without taking actual risks because the walls are quite far away. I really enjoy driving at Le Castellet and look forward to being back there.” said Leclerc.