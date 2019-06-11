McLaren “weren’t able to show true pace” in Canada – Carlos Sainz Jr.

After starring during Friday’s free practice, Carlos Sainz Jr.‘s 2019 Canadian Grand Prix weekend ended in disappointment as the Spaniard dropped outside of the points in the closing stages of the race.

Sainz had posted the fourth fastest time on Friday, suggesting his McLaren F1 Team could be on for a strong showing in Montréal. He backed it up with a top ten qualifying, eventually starting eleventh once grid penalties had been applied.

A blocked brake duct early in the race put Sainz on the back foot immediately and a spirited fight back was all for nought as his tyres dropped off a performance cliff with a handful of laps to go.

“Disappointing end to the weekend,” said Sainz. “I was forced to pit very early on lap three because of a tear-off stuck in a brake duct. We had to pit immediately to remove it, since it caused excessive overheating, and to go onto the Hard tyres.



“We had good pace at times but 67 laps were just too many for the tyres, and not even the extra tyre management was enough to maintain the fight for points.

“We weren’t able to show our true pace today, which I think was a solid points finish had it not been for that early pit-stop.”

Sainz lost positions to Lance Stroll and Daniil Kvyat in the closing stages to finish eleventh. Despite failing to score however, Sainz holds on to his best-of-the-rest seventh in the drivers’ standings, two points clear of Daniel Ricciardo.