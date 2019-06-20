Myatt Snider tabbed to replace suspended Johnny Sauter at Gateway

With Johnny Sauter suspended for Saturday’s CarShield 200 at Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway, Myatt Snider will take over his #13 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150 with sponsorship from Tenda. The team announced his replacement on Thursday.

“We had one of our best finishes of the year last season at Gateway, and I can’t wait to see what we can do again this year with the No. 13 Tenda team and ThorSport Racing,” Snider said in a team release. “I’m really thankful for Duke and Rhonda Thorson to give me the chance to step back into the truck and compete this weekend. I’m pumped for the race, and to work with many of my guys from last year on the No. 13 Ford Performance team.”

Snider currently races in Europe’s NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Elite 2 Division, running for the series championship as a rookie for Racing Engineering. After the latest race (round six at Brands Hatch), he is currently fifth in the standings with a best finish of second at Autodromo di Franciacorta. He also has two Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts in 2019 in ThorSport’s #27 at Daytona International Speedway (finished twenty-second) and Martinsville Speedway (sixth). In 2018, he finished ninth in the Truck Series championship and won Rookie of the Year honours.

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Sauter was suspended for the Gateway race after wrecking Austin Hill under caution in Sunday’s M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway. Despite missing a round, he was not fined and has been granted a waiver to qualify for the playoffs, for which he had already locked himself in after winning at Dover International Speedway earlier in the season. Although Hill wasn’t disciplined for his involvement in the incident, NASCAR officials have confirmed they would observe his actions carefully in future events.

With Sauter serving his suspension, he will instead be competing in the Dick Trickle 99 Super Late Model race at Wisconsin’s Dells Raceway Park.

In Snider’s lone career start at Gateway in 2018, he finished fourth. With 34 career Truck races since 2016, he has 12 top-ten finishes with a best run of second at Talladega Superspeedway in 2018.