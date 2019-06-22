Nico Hulkenberg satisfied with a Solid Friday at Circuit Paul Ricard

The Renault F1 team has brought a series of updates to their car and engine for the French Grand Prix this weekend. Renault had a solid double-points finish at the previous race in Canada.

The team has introduced multiple upgrades to their R.S.19 challenger in a bid to put some distance between themselves and their rivals in the tight midfield battle. The team has introduced a Spec-B Power Unit with an upgraded Internal Combustion Engine (ICE).

Nico Hulkenberg will not have the newly introduced Spec-B engine for this race. Hulkenberg has already used his allocated quota of three Internal Combustion Engines. Renault did not want Hulkenberg to incur a grid penalty for a new engine at their home Grand Prix.

Though Hulkenberg will be at a disadvantage compared to his teammate Daniel Ricciardo in terms of engine performance, the German has the updated new front end, sidepods and floor.

Hulkenberg finished in twelfth position in the first free practice session. He slipped further down the order to fourteenth position in the afternoon practice session in the scorching heat at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

“It was a solid Friday in the car, we worked through what we needed to and tested out the new parts in the afternoon. It felt positive and encouraging,” said Nico Hulkenberg.

” Conditions were very hot, which meant it was challenging at the wheel. All in all, it was a decent day where we collected a lot of data, especially on the long runs, which were good.

“We have more work to do on the low fuel pace. This circuit is quite demanding with different corner variations throughout. As ever for practice, we have some things to look at to find that sweet spot.”

Hulkenberg and the Renault F1 team will hope the new updates will pay dividends and they can script another strong weekend at their home Grand Prix.