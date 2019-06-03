Nicolas Varrone joins Hillspeed ahead of BRDC British F3 Silverstone meeting

Eighteen year old Argentinian racing driver Nicolas Varrone has joined Hillspeed ahead of the upcoming BRDC British Formula 3 Championship meeting at the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit next weekend (on 8-9 June) to join Sasakorn Chaimongkol at the outfit which will take the team’s driver pairing up to two for the remainder of the season.

Varrone will arrive at Hillspeed’s team headquarters this Tuesday for a seat-fitting in his British F3 racer before travelling to Silverstone, where he will get his first opportunity in the car on Thursday, before track action for the weekend’s racing commences on Saturday morning.

The teenager has had a successful junior career, making his single-seater debut back in 2016 with guest appearances in the Formula Renault 2.0 Argentina Championship, before making his full-time debut in the series the following season.

He then moved into the VdeV Challenge Monoplace series in 2018, where he won the title and claimed six race victories, along with 11 podiums and 13 pole positions in doing so.

He has now done enough to impress and has secured a spot in the BRDC British F3 series on his journey to what he hopes will be to the pinnacle of motorsport. But for now, he follows in the footsteps of his fellow Argentine racers such as Quique Mansilla, Enrique Benamo, Esteban Guerrieri and Victor Rosso with the goal to prove himself in this ultra-competitive racing series for the rest of the year.

Speaking after the announcement, the Argentinian was delighted at the opportunity to join Hillspeed and the championship for the rest of the season.

“I am very happy for this opportunity,” said Varrone.

“We will be traveling to Silverstone next Thursday where we are going to have a full day of testing, using new tyres to adapt to the car, we hope to do a good job with a car which has more aerodynamics than I have been used to. Thank you as always to +Vida and my manager José Balbiani.”

And after running one car for the first two race meetings of the year, there is delight in the Hillspeed garage following this announcement.

“We’re obviously very happy to welcome Nicolás to the team ahead of Silverstone and delighted to be fielding two cars again.” said team manager Richard Ollerenshaw.

“Hopefully we can hit the ground running next week with our test and get Nicolás as well prepared as possible for his debut in the championship. There’s a lot for him to learn but he clearly has some good experience from Formula Renault and VdeV.

“It’s also great to have a team-mate onboard again for Cutter [Sasakorn Chaimongkol] to work with, hopefully they will help to drive each other on and we can push for our best weekend of the season so far when we’re at Silverstone a week from now.”