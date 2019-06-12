Norris bemused by peculiar Canadian Grand Prix retirement

McLaren F1 Team‘s Lando Norris has admitted he has “no clue what happened” in regards to his peculiar reliability failure that saw him retire from the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Brit, qualified eighth and was running comfortably in the points when “overheating at the back of the car” led to Norris retiring from the Grand Prix – his second retirement in the past three races.

Norris stated, “I had a problem with overheating at the back of the car which led to my retirement – I have no clue what happened and until the team have looked at it in detail we don’t know for sure. I didn’t hit a wall or anything so I’ve no idea.”

The rookie also bemoaned the missed opportunity at points, making the result “especially frustrating” to take.

“There was good potential to maybe get some points today so it’s especially frustrating” Norris stated.

The Brit took some solace from the “fun race” that he had with Max Verstappen, however, he admitted that it still added to his frustrations; branding the retirement “annoying”.

Norris said, “It’s annoying because until then it had been a fun race, battling with Max in the opening laps.“

Norris now looks to move on quickly to Formula 1‘s return to Europe for the French Grand Prix, stating “it’s a case of now looking ahead to Paul Ricard.”