Formula 1

Norris – “I needed to turn things around and I was back on the pace”

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Lando Norris - McLaren F1 Team at the 2019 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - Qualifying
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Lando Norris was pleased with his qualifying result, as he put his McLaren F1 Team car in eighth position on the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Brit felt that he had been off the pace during the practice sessions on Friday but was able to find more in his MCL34 during qualifying to put the rookie within range of a points finish come Sunday.

“It was a perfect turnaround compared to yesterday and a good quali result in the end,” Norris said positively.

“Today was an improvement but it could’ve been even better – I didn’t do a great lap at the end of Q3. But P8 is a nice result and it gives me a good starting position for tomorrow.”

The nineteen-year old has never raced at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve before in his career and presented his thoughts on his experience over the last couple of days.

“It’s a fun but tricky track and I gained in confidence with every lap,” Norris added. “I was a long way off Carlos yesterday so I’m much happier today.

I needed to turn things around and I was back on the pace in Free Practice 3. The Renaults were fast in qualifying so I couldn’t do a lot more.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Related articles

Daniil Kyvat hails ‘solid Saturday’ as he qualifies...

Grosjean rues bad luck “again” after Montreal qualifying

Stroll still hoping for points despite engine limitations...

Twelfth Place Giovinazzi: “Every Lap Gives Me More...

Kevin Magnussen To Start Canadian Grand Prix From...

Messy Qualifying Lap Nothing To Be Proud Of...

Verstappen Didn’t Feel Fantastic On Medium Tyres After...

Third On The Grid Offers “Great Opportunity” –...

Gasly “Tried To Squeeze Everything I Had Out...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More