Norris – “I needed to turn things around and I was back on the pace”

Lando Norris was pleased with his qualifying result, as he put his McLaren F1 Team car in eighth position on the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Brit felt that he had been off the pace during the practice sessions on Friday but was able to find more in his MCL34 during qualifying to put the rookie within range of a points finish come Sunday.

“It was a perfect turnaround compared to yesterday and a good quali result in the end,” Norris said positively.

“Today was an improvement but it could’ve been even better – I didn’t do a great lap at the end of Q3. But P8 is a nice result and it gives me a good starting position for tomorrow.”

The nineteen-year old has never raced at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve before in his career and presented his thoughts on his experience over the last couple of days.

“It’s a fun but tricky track and I gained in confidence with every lap,” Norris added. “I was a long way off Carlos yesterday so I’m much happier today.

“I needed to turn things around and I was back on the pace in Free Practice 3. The Renaults were fast in qualifying so I couldn’t do a lot more.”