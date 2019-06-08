Norris – “The pace is there in the car but I’m just not doing a very good job”

Lando Norris will be hoping to improve on his pace at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of qualifying after struggling to make progress on the opening day of practice.

The Brit is driving at the 2.710 mile Canadian circuit for the first time this weekend, and the Renault-powered McLaren MCL34 has shown promising pace with teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. finishing a strong fourth place in the second practice session.

Norris complete a total of 71 laps over the two practice sessions as he lapped nearly a second faster in the afternoon than he did in the morning.

“Overall it wasn’t a great day for me.” said Norris. “I got to grips with the track reasonably quickly – it’s not the most difficult to learn – but I struggled to make any advances.

“I’m struggling with some things that I’m finding difficult to improve on.” added the frustrated Brit.

After seeing his teammate Sainz set the fourth fastest time in the second session, Norris knows that the speed is in the car to achieve a better result.

“There’s potential – Carlos [Sainz] is extracting a lot more out of the car than I am. So the pace is there in the car but I’m just not doing a very good job.

“I’m going to try to improve on that tomorrow so things should be better.” he added.