Formula 1

Otmar Szafnauer: “The programme today was focussed on improving the balance of the car”

by Sudha Sundararaj
written by Sudha Sundararaj
Otmar Szafnauer: “The programme today was focussed on improving the balance of the car”
Credit: SportPesa Racing Point Team

The Racing Point BWT Mercedes team is looking for an improved performance at the French Grand Prix. The performance of the Silverstone-based team has dipped in recent races.

The Racing Point drivers, Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll, have struggled in qualification and Stroll’s ninth-place finish in Canada has been the only positive note in the last three races.

The significant update package introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix has yet to yield the results the Racing point team has been hoping for.

Both drivers finished outside the top 10 positions in the two free practice sessions at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and Team Principal of the Racing Point team, is looking to optimize the updates introduced in Spain. The team has dropped to sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship and has to get back on track to stay in the tight midfield battle.

“The programme today was focussed on improving the balance of the car and continued evaluation of the aero components we have brought to the car recently – including front wings and floors,” said Otmar Szafnauer.

” That went to plan and we also collected important tyre information with hot track conditions similar to those anticipated for Sunday. There’s a lot of information to digest this evening to ensure we make the correct decisions for tomorrow.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Avid Formula 1 and Motorsport fan for a very long time. Love researching and writing about F1. An Engineer by profession. All-round sports nut

Related articles

Lance Stroll confident of long run pace and...

Sergio Pérez: “We are making improvements, but we...

Nico Hulkenberg satisfied with a Solid Friday at...

Nicholas Latifi: “All in all, I was pleased...

Mercedes’ Andrew Shovlin: “We seem to have a...

Grosjean Left on Back Foot after Troubled Practice...

Ricciardo: Lap times mask promise of new Renault...

Alexander Albon: “We need work hard to find...

Räikkönen, Giovinazzi Aiming for Q3 after Positive Friday...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More