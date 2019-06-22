Otmar Szafnauer: “The programme today was focussed on improving the balance of the car”

The Racing Point BWT Mercedes team is looking for an improved performance at the French Grand Prix. The performance of the Silverstone-based team has dipped in recent races.

The Racing Point drivers, Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll, have struggled in qualification and Stroll’s ninth-place finish in Canada has been the only positive note in the last three races.

The significant update package introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix has yet to yield the results the Racing point team has been hoping for.

Both drivers finished outside the top 10 positions in the two free practice sessions at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and Team Principal of the Racing Point team, is looking to optimize the updates introduced in Spain. The team has dropped to sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship and has to get back on track to stay in the tight midfield battle.

“The programme today was focussed on improving the balance of the car and continued evaluation of the aero components we have brought to the car recently – including front wings and floors,” said Otmar Szafnauer.

” That went to plan and we also collected important tyre information with hot track conditions similar to those anticipated for Sunday. There’s a lot of information to digest this evening to ensure we make the correct decisions for tomorrow.”